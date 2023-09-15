If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Union County, Oregon, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Union County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Crane Union High School at Imbler High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on September 15

2:00 PM PT on September 15 Location: Imbler, OR

Imbler, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Cove High School at Adrian High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 15

4:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Adrian, OR

Adrian, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Elgin High School at Powder Valley High School