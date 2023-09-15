Oregon High School Football Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Union County, Oregon, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Union County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Crane Union High School at Imbler High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: Imbler, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cove High School at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Adrian, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elgin High School at Powder Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 15
- Location: North Powder, OR
- Conference: 1A Old Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
