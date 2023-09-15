Which team is going to emerge victorious on Friday, September 15, when the UTSA Roadrunners and Army Black Knights square off at 7:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Roadrunners. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

UTSA vs. Army Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UTSA (-8.5) Under (44.5) UTSA 22, Army 9

Week 3 Predictions

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

The Roadrunners have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.

The Roadrunners have no wins against the spread this season.

UTSA has not covered the spread (0-1) when they are at least 8.5-point favorites.

The over/under in this matchup is 44.5 points, 18.5 fewer than the average total in this season's UTSA contests.

Army Betting Info (2023)

The Black Knights have a 26.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Black Knights are winless against the spread so far this season (0-1-0).

The Black Knights have not hit the over on a point total in one games with a set over/under.

The average point total for Army this season is 2.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Roadrunners vs. Black Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 17 15 20 13 14 17 Army 35 8.5 57 0 13 17

