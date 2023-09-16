The Georgia Bulldogs should win their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 16, based on our computer model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Looking to bet on Georgia vs. South Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Georgia vs. South Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia (-27.5) Under (54.5) Georgia 39, South Carolina 9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 Predictions

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bulldogs a 99.0% chance to win.

The Bulldogs have no wins against the spread this season.

Georgia has yet to cover a spread when they are at least 27.5-point favorites (0-2).

The over/under in this game (54.5) is equal to the average total for Georgia games this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

South Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Gamecocks have a 5.3% chance to win.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.

Out of Gamecocks two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

South Carolina games this year have averaged an over/under of 58.0 points, 3.5 more than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Gamecocks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 46.5 5.0 46.5 5.0 -- -- South Carolina 32.0 26.0 47.0 21.0 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.