Bryce Miller will look to shut down Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers when they square off against his Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners' 195 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Seattle ranks 13th in the majors with a .418 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners rank 19th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

Seattle ranks 11th in the majors with 701 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.9 strikeouts per game.

Seattle averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Seattle has the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.75.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.185 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Miller (8-5) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

He has nine quality starts in 22 chances this season.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Rays L 6-3 Away Bryce Miller Zach Eflin 9/11/2023 Angels L 8-5 Home Logan Gilbert Reid Detmers 9/12/2023 Angels W 8-0 Home Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 9/13/2023 Angels W 3-2 Home Luis Castillo Andrew Wantz 9/15/2023 Dodgers L 6-3 Home George Kirby Bobby Miller 9/16/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Miller Clayton Kershaw 9/17/2023 Dodgers - Home Logan Gilbert Emmet Sheehan 9/18/2023 Athletics - Away Bryan Woo JP Sears 9/19/2023 Athletics - Away Luis Castillo Paul Blackburn 9/20/2023 Athletics - Away George Kirby Sean Newcomb 9/22/2023 Rangers - Away Bryce Miller Dane Dunning

