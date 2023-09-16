Seattle Mariners (81-66) will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (89-57) at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, September 16 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 99 RBI, Julio Rodriguez will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Mariners have +120 odds to upset. An 8-run over/under is listed in the game.

Mariners vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (12-4, 2.61 ERA) vs Bryce Miller - SEA (8-5, 4.05 ERA)

Mariners vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Mariners Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -145 +120 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

A moneyline bet, such as the Mariners (+120) in this matchup, means that you think the Mariners will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

Mariners vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 74 out of the 119 games, or 62.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 54-30 (winning 64.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (48.8%) in those games.

The Mariners have a mark of 7-8 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 7-2-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +350 - 2nd

