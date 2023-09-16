Today's NWSL schedule has several top-tier games, including a matchup between Washington Spirit and Gotham FC.

You will find info on live coverage of today's NWSL action right here.

Watch Gotham FC vs Washington Spirit

Washington Spirit (3-6-4) travels to face Gotham FC (4-2-2) at Red Bull Arena in Harrison.

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG

Watch San Diego Wave FC vs Kansas City Current

Kansas City Current (1-0-1) is on the road to match up with San Diego Wave FC (6-2-4) at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Watch Portland Thorns FC vs OL Reign

OL Reign (2-1-1) is on the road to take on Portland Thorns FC (4-4-1) at Providence Park in Portland.

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

