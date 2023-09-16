Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 16, when the Oregon Ducks and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors go head to head at 8:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Ducks. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Oregon vs. Hawaii Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Hawaii (+38.5) Under (68.5) Oregon 50, Hawaii 15

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

The Ducks have covered the spread in every game this year.

The over/under in this game (68.5) is equal to the average total for Oregon games this season.

Hawaii Betting Info (2023)

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.

Two of the Rainbow Warriors' two games with a set total have hit the over (100%).

The average total in Hawaii games this year is 13.7 less points than the point total of 68.5 for this outing.

Ducks vs. Rainbow Warriors 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 59.5 18.5 81.0 7.0 38.0 30.0 Hawaii 27.7 30.7 27.5 28.5 28.0 35.0

