Our projection model predicts the Oregon State Beavers will beat the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday, September 16 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Reser Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Oregon State vs. San Diego State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oregon State (-24.5) Toss Up (48.5) Oregon State 42, San Diego State 7

Oregon State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Beavers have an implied win probability of 96.8%.

The Beavers have one win against the spread this season.

Every Beavers game has gone over the point total this year.

The total for this game is 48.5, seven points fewer than the average total in Oregon State games thus far this season.

San Diego State Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 7.7% chance of a victory for the Aztecs.

The Aztecs is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Aztecs have not gone over a point total in two games with a set over/under.

The average over/under for San Diego State's games this season equals the 48.5 point total in this outing.

Beavers vs. Aztecs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon State 48.5 12 55 7 42 17 San Diego State 22 25.3 22 25.3 -- --

