The San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) will look to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 as an overwhelming 24.5-point underdog. The over/under is 48.5 for the game.

Oregon State has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (10th-best with 48.5 points per game) and scoring defense (20th-best with 12 points allowed per game) this year. San Diego State is accumulating 22 points per game on offense this season (103rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 25.3 points per contest (79th-ranked) on defense.

Oregon State vs. San Diego State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Reser Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Oregon State vs San Diego State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon State -24.5 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -3000 +1200

Oregon State Betting Records & Stats

Oregon State Stats Leaders

Damien Martinez rushed for 982 yards (75.5 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games last year.

In 13 games, Ben Gulbranson threw for 1,455 yards (111.9 per game), with nine touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.4%.

In addition, Gulbranson ran for 52 yards and five TDs.

In 13 games a season ago, Deshaun Fenwick rushed for 553 yards (42.5 per game) and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Tre'Shaun Harrison scored four TDs, catching 52 balls for 604 yards (46.5 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Jaydon Grant recorded 55 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and three interceptions in 13 games last year.

Kyrei Fisher posted 63 tackles, four TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in 13 games.

Omar Speights totaled seven TFL and 67 tackles in 13 games played a season ago.

Kitan Oladapo posted 54 tackles, three TFL, and 2.5 sacks in 13 games played.

