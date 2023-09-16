The San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) visit the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (2-0) at Reser Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Defensively, Oregon State has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best by giving up just 222.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 32nd (461.5 yards per game). San Diego State has plenty of room to improve, as it ranks 18th-worst in total yards per game (319) and 24th-worst in total yards surrendered per game (424.3).

Oregon State vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Oregon State vs. San Diego State Key Statistics

Oregon State San Diego State 461.5 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319 (40th) 222.5 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.3 (128th) 233 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170 (60th) 228.5 (76th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 149 (123rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (128th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (1st)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 346 yards (173 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 73.7% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 21 rushing yards on 10 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Damien Martinez, has carried the ball 25 times for 249 yards (124.5 per game), scoring one time.

Deshaun Fenwick has piled up 103 yards on 16 attempts, scoring one time.

Silas Bolden's team-leading 118 yards as a receiver have come on 10 catches (out of 12 targets) with one touchdown.

Anthony Gould has hauled in three receptions totaling 59 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jeremiah Noga's three receptions have turned into 54 yards and one touchdown.

San Diego State Stats Leaders

Jalen Mayden has thrown for 447 yards on 49-of-83 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 174 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Jaylon Armstead has piled up 145 yards (on 27 carries) with one touchdown.

Mekhi Shaw leads his team with 128 receiving yards on 10 catches with one touchdown.

Mark Redman has put together a 101-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 11 passes on 15 targets.

Martin Blake's four targets have resulted in four grabs for 60 yards.

