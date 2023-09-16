Oregon State vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) will look to upset the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Reser Stadium. The Beavers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 24.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 48.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon State vs. San Diego State matchup.
Oregon State vs. San Diego State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Corvallis, Oregon
- Venue: Reser Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Oregon State vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon State Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon State (-24.5)
|48.5
|-3000
|+1200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Oregon State (-24.5)
|48.5
|-2800
|+1300
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Oregon State (-24.5)
|48.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 3 Odds
Oregon State vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Oregon State has put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- San Diego State has won one game against the spread this year.
Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+350
|Bet $100 to win $350
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.