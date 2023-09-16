The San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) will look to upset the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Reser Stadium. The Beavers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 24.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 48.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon State vs. San Diego State matchup.

Oregon State vs. San Diego State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Corvallis, Oregon
  • Venue: Reser Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Oregon State vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline San Diego State Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon State (-24.5) 48.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Oregon State (-24.5) 48.5 -2800 +1300 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Oregon State (-24.5) 48.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Oregon State vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

  • Oregon State has put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.
  • San Diego State has won one game against the spread this year.

Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the Pac-12 +350 Bet $100 to win $350

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.