The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (2-0) are heavy 38.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-2). This game has an over/under of 68.5 points.

Offensively, Oregon has been a top-25 unit, ranking best in the FBS by putting up 59.5 points per game. The Ducks rank 50th on defense (18.5 points allowed per game). Hawaii ranks 76th in the FBS with 27.7 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 103rd with 30.7 points ceded per game on defense.

Oregon vs. Hawaii Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Oregon vs Hawaii Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon -38.5 -105 -115 68.5 -115 -105 N/A N/A

Bo Nix had 29 TD passes and seven interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 72.1% of his throws for 3,594 yards (276.5 per game).

On the ground, Nix scored 14 touchdowns and picked up 514 yards.

On the ground, Mar'Keise Irving scored five touchdowns and picked up 1,052 yards (80.9 per game).

Also, Irving had 31 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Troy Franklin scored nine TDs, catching 61 balls for 891 yards (68.5 per game).

In 13 games, Noah Whittington ran for 781 yards (60.1 per game) and five TDs.

Also, Whittington had 22 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown.

Bennett Williams had two interceptions to go with 65 tackles, one sack, and three passes defended last year.

Jeffrey Bassa delivered two sacks to go with four TFL, 53 tackles, and two interceptions in 13 games.

In 13 games a season ago, Christian Gonzalez amassed 46 tackles, one TFL, and four interceptions.

Noah Sewell recorded 51 tackles, four TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception through 13 games played in 2022.

