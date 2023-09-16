The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-2) visit the No. 13 Oregon Ducks (2-0) at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Oregon owns the 49th-ranked defense this year (18.5 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking best with 59.5 points per game. In terms of points scored Hawaii ranks 77th in the FBS (27.7 points per game), and it is 103rd on the other side of the ball (30.7 points allowed per contest).

See more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon vs. Hawaii Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Oregon vs. Hawaii Key Statistics

Oregon Hawaii 600.5 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.3 (19th) 328.0 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.0 (109th) 230.5 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 49.3 (128th) 370.0 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.0 (14th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (104th) 5 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has 646 pass yards for Oregon, completing 77.5% of his passes and recording five touchdowns this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 46 rushing yards (23.0 ypg) on nine carries.

Mar'Keise Irving has carried the ball 15 times for a team-high 157 yards (78.5 per game) with three scores. He has also caught 10 passes for 80 yards.

Jordan James has piled up 94 yards on 14 attempts, scoring three times.

Troy Franklin's team-high 209 yards as a receiver have come on 13 receptions (out of 18 targets) with three touchdowns.

Gary Bryant Jr. has put together a 109-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in eight passes on nine targets.

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager has racked up 972 yards on 62.5% passing while tossing 10 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Jordan Johnson has run the ball 11 times for 76 yards.

Tylan Hines has collected 50 yards (on 18 attempts).

Pofele Ashlock has totaled 19 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 315 (105.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 29 times and has three touchdowns.

Steven McBride has 17 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 210 yards (70.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Alex Perry's 12 targets have resulted in eight grabs for 94 yards.

