Oregon vs. Hawaii: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (2-0) square off against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 38.5 points. The over/under is 68.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. Hawaii matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oregon vs. Hawaii Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Oregon vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Hawaii Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-38.5)
|68.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Oregon (-37.5)
|68.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-37.5)
|67.5
|-10000
|+2800
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 3 Odds
- Western Kentucky vs Ohio State
- Alabama vs South Florida
- Virginia vs Maryland
- Minnesota vs North Carolina
- Wake Forest vs Old Dominion
- Penn State vs Illinois
- Florida State vs Boston College
- South Carolina vs Georgia
- Navy vs Memphis
- Army vs UTSA
- Oklahoma vs Tulsa
- San Diego State vs Oregon State
- LSU vs Mississippi State
Oregon vs. Hawaii Betting Trends
- Oregon has covered once in one games with a spread this season.
- Hawaii has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.
Oregon 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.