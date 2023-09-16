The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (2-0) square off against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 38.5 points. The over/under is 68.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. Hawaii matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. Hawaii Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Oregon vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Oregon vs. Hawaii Betting Trends

Oregon has covered once in one games with a spread this season.

Hawaii has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.

Oregon 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.