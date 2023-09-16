With 11 games on the Pac-12 Week 3 college football schedule, there are plenty of options to consider on your betting tickets. Our model thinks Fresno State (-3) against Arizona State is the best bet against the spread, while the Colorado State vs. Colorado matchup is the best over/under to bet on. Get even more stats and insights on those and other contests to bet on or add to a parlay in the article below.

Bet on all Pac-12 games with BetMGM!

Best Week 3 Pac-12 Spread Bets

Pick: Fresno State -3 vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils

Fresno State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 18.6 points

Fresno State by 18.6 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Oregon State -24.5 vs. San Diego State

Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs at Oregon State Beavers

San Diego State Aztecs at Oregon State Beavers Projected Favorite & Spread: Oregon State by 34.1 points

Oregon State by 34.1 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Arizona -17.5 vs. UTEP

Matchup: UTEP Miners at Arizona Wildcats

UTEP Miners at Arizona Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Arizona by 21.6 points

Arizona by 21.6 points Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Make your Pac-12 spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 3 Pac-12 Total Bets

Over 62.5 - Colorado State vs. Colorado

Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado State Rams at Colorado Buffaloes Projected Total: 71.3 points

71.3 points Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Under 57.5 - UTEP vs. Arizona

Matchup: UTEP Miners at Arizona Wildcats

UTEP Miners at Arizona Wildcats Projected Total: 50.0 points

50.0 points Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 50.5 - Fresno State vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils

Fresno State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils Projected Total: 58.0 points

58.0 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 3 Pac-12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G USC 3-0 (1-0 Pac-12) 59.3 / 17.3 580.7 / 368.3 UCLA 2-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 31.0 / 11.5 483.5 / 302.0 Oregon State 2-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 48.5 / 12.0 461.5 / 222.5 Washington State 2-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 40.5 / 23.0 444.0 / 362.5 Washington 2-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 49.5 / 14.5 565.5 / 360.0 Utah 2-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 22.0 / 12.0 323.5 / 342.5 Colorado 2-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 40.5 / 28.0 509.5 / 441.0 Oregon 2-0 (0-0 Pac-12) 59.5 / 18.5 600.5 / 328.0 Cal 1-1 (0-0 Pac-12) 34.0 / 17.5 471.0 / 227.5 Stanford 1-1 (0-1 Pac-12) 23.5 / 40.0 377.5 / 461.5 Arizona 1-1 (0-0 Pac-12) 31.0 / 17.0 454.5 / 285.5 Arizona State 1-1 (0-0 Pac-12) 19.5 / 24.0 324.0 / 265.0

Watch Pac-12 games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.