Colby Parkinson has a good matchup when his Seattle Seahawks face the Detroit Lions in Week 2 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Lions concede 226 passing yards per game, ninth-worst in the league.

Last season, Parkinson got 34 targets and turned them into 25 catches for 322 yards and two TDs, averaging 23 yards per tilt.

Parkinson vs. the Lions

Parkinson vs the Lions (since 2021): 2 GP / 20 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 20 REC YPG / REC TD Through the air, Detroit gave up more than 100 receiving yards to nine players last season.

Against the Lions last season, 23 players caught a TD pass.

Against Detroit last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Parkinson will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense a season ago (245.8 yards allowed per game).

The Lions' defense was ranked 23rd in the league at 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game last season.

Seahawks Player Previews

Colby Parkinson Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-118)

Parkinson Receiving Insights

Parkinson did not fall short of an over/under prop bet for receiving yards in his only game last season.

He averaged 9.5 yards per target last season (34 targets, 322 yards).

In two of 14 games last year, Parkinson had a receiving touchdown. But he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Parkinson's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 9/12/2022 Week 1 2 TAR / 2 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 9/25/2022 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/2/2022 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/16/2022 Week 6 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/23/2022 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/30/2022 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/6/2022 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/13/2022 Week 10 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/4/2022 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/11/2022 Week 14 2 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/15/2022 Week 15 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 12/24/2022 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 1/1/2023 Week 17 7 TAR / 5 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 1/8/2023 Week 18 3 TAR / 2 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 1/14/2023 Wild Card 6 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

