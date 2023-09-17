D.K. Metcalf has a good matchup when his Seattle Seahawks meet the Detroit Lions in Week 2 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Lions allow 226 passing yards per game, ninth-worst in the NFL.

Metcalf was the most prolific pass-catcher among the current Seahawks last season, as the fifth-year man was targeted 141 times and notched 90 catches for 1,048 yards (61.6 ypg) with six TDs.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Metcalf and the Seahawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Metcalf vs. the Lions

Metcalf vs the Lions (since 2021): 2 GP / 106 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 106 REC YPG / REC TD Through the air, Detroit allowed more than 100 receiving yards to nine players last season.

The Lions allowed 23 players to catch a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Detroit allowed three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The 245.8 yards per game conceded by the Lions through the air last season were the 30th-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Lions' defense was ranked 23rd in the NFL with 26 passing TDs allowed last year.

Watch Seahawks vs Lions on Fubo!

D.K. Metcalf Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 64.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Metcalf with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Metcalf Receiving Insights

In eight of his 17 games (47.1%) last season, Metcalf hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

He averaged 7.4 yards per target last year (73rd in league), racking up 1,048 yards on 141 passes thrown his way.

Metcalf scored a receiving touchdown six times last year, out of 17 games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in any of those games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Metcalf's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 9/12/2022 Week 1 7 TAR / 7 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/18/2022 Week 2 6 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 9/25/2022 Week 3 12 TAR / 5 REC / 64 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/2/2022 Week 4 10 TAR / 7 REC / 149 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/9/2022 Week 5 8 TAR / 5 REC / 88 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/16/2022 Week 6 7 TAR / 2 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/23/2022 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/30/2022 Week 8 10 TAR / 6 REC / 55 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/6/2022 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 37 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/13/2022 Week 10 9 TAR / 6 REC / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/27/2022 Week 12 15 TAR / 11 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/4/2022 Week 13 8 TAR / 8 REC / 127 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/11/2022 Week 14 10 TAR / 5 REC / 71 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/15/2022 Week 15 9 TAR / 7 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 12/24/2022 Week 16 9 TAR / 7 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 1/1/2023 Week 17 5 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 1/8/2023 Week 18 8 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 1/14/2023 Wild Card 13 TAR / 10 REC / 136 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.