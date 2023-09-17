The Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners will meet on Sunday at T-Mobile Park, at 4:10 PM ET, with Freddie Freeman and J.P. Crawford among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Dodgers are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Mariners (+120). The contest's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -145 +120 8 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Mariners were upset in every contest.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Mariners have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (47.6%) in those games.

This season, Seattle has won seven of its 15 games, or 46.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Seattle have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 75 of 148 chances this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 4-14-0 in 18 games with a line this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-32 40-35 26-24 54-41 60-49 20-16

