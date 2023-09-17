Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners take on Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB play with 195 total home runs.

Seattle is 13th in baseball, slugging .416.

The Mariners' .244 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

Seattle is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (703 total).

The Mariners' .322 on-base percentage ranks 14th in MLB.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 3.74 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.185).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert (13-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 30th of the season.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Gilbert has 17 quality starts under his belt this year.

Gilbert will try to build upon a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 29 outings this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Angels L 8-5 Home Logan Gilbert Reid Detmers 9/12/2023 Angels W 8-0 Home Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 9/13/2023 Angels W 3-2 Home Luis Castillo Andrew Wantz 9/15/2023 Dodgers L 6-3 Home George Kirby Bobby Miller 9/16/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Home Bryce Miller Clayton Kershaw 9/17/2023 Dodgers - Home Logan Gilbert Emmet Sheehan 9/18/2023 Athletics - Away Bryan Woo JP Sears 9/19/2023 Athletics - Away Luis Castillo Paul Blackburn 9/20/2023 Athletics - Away George Kirby Sean Newcomb 9/22/2023 Rangers - Away Bryce Miller Dane Dunning 9/23/2023 Rangers - Away Logan Gilbert -

