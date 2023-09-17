When the Seattle Mariners (81-67) go head to head against the Los Angeles Dodgers (90-57) at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, September 17 at 4:10 PM ET, Julio Rodriguez will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Dodgers +110 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Mariners vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (13-5, 3.62 ERA) vs Emmet Sheehan - LAD (3-1, 5.44 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Dodgers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +110 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Wanting to put money on the Mariners and Dodgers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (-135), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Mariners win, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Julio Rodríguez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 57, or 57.6%, of the 99 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have a 43-32 record (winning 57.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Seattle has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Dodgers have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (50%) in those games.

The Dodgers have a win-loss record of 4-3 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Dodgers are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +320 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.