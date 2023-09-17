The Los Angeles Dodgers (90-57) will try to sweep the Seattle Mariners (81-67) at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, at 4:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (13-5) to the mound, while Emmet Sheehan (3-1) will take the ball for the Dodgers.

Mariners vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (13-5, 3.62 ERA) vs Sheehan - LAD (3-1, 5.44 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert (13-5) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.62, a 5.68 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.063 in 29 games this season.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned 17 quality starts.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emmet Sheehan

The Dodgers are sending Sheehan (3-1) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.44 ERA and 45 strikeouts over 49 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when the righty tossed three scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing just one hit.

In 11 games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.44, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .224 against him.

Sheehan enters the outing with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Sheehan will look to collect his sixth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Emmet Sheehan vs. Mariners

He will match up with a Mariners offense that ranks 19th in the league with 1226 total hits (on a .244 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .416 (13th in the league) with 195 total home runs (12th in MLB action).

Sheehan has pitched three innings without giving up an earned run on one hit, while striking out five against the Mariners this season.

