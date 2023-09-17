The Detroit Lions (1-0) face the Seattle Seahawks (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Ford Field. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 47 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Lions go up against the Seahawks. For those who intend to place some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two squads.

Seahawks vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter last season, the Seahawks had the lead seven times, trailed six times, and were knotted up four times.

In the first quarter last year, the Seahawks averaged 5.7 points on offense (fourth-ranked) and surrendered an average of five points on defense (28th-ranked).

The Lions led six times, trailed six times, and were tied five times at the end of the first quarter last season.

Detroit averaged 5.8 points on offense and gave up an average of 4.8 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

2nd Quarter

The Seahawks outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games last year, lost the second quarter in eight games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Offensively, the Seahawks averaged 6.6 points in the second quarter (18th-ranked) last season. They gave up 8.8 points on average in the second quarter (29th-ranked) on defense.

The Lions won the second quarter eight times, lost six times, and tied three times in 17 games last year.

In the second quarter last season, Detroit scored an average of 8.1 points on offense (eighth-ranked) and surrendered an average of 6.5 points on defense (ninth-ranked).

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Seahawks outscored their opponent in the third quarter nine times, lost five times, and tied three times.

In the third quarter last year, the Seahawks averaged four points on offense and gave up an average of 3.6 points on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Lions outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in nine games, and tied the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Detroit put up an average of 5.4 points in the third quarter (10th-ranked) last season. On defense, it surrendered 6.8 points on average in the third quarter (30th-ranked).

4th Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Seahawks outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter nine times, were outscored four times, and were knotted up four times.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Seahawks averaged 7.5 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 5.8 points on defense.

Last season, the Lions outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in 10 games, lost that quarter in five games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Offensively, Detroit averaged 7.8 points in the fourth quarter (second-ranked) last year. Defensively, it gave up 6.6 points on average in the fourth quarter (23rd-ranked).

Seahawks vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Seahawks were leading after the first half in 10 games last season (8-2 in those contests) and trailed after the first half in seven games (1-6).

Offensively, the Seahawks averaged 12.4 points in the first half (11th-ranked) last year. They surrendered 13.8 points on average in the first half (29th-ranked) on defense.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Lions had the lead nine times (6-3 in those games) last season, were trailing six times (2-4), and were tied two times (1-1).

In the first half, Detroit averaged 13.9 points on offense last season (seventh-ranked). It surrendered an average of 11.3 points on defense (16th-ranked) in the first half.

2nd Half

In 17 games last year, the Seahawks won the second half 10 times (7-3 record in those games), lost the second half five times (2-3), and were knotted up in the second half two times (0-2).

The Seahawks' offense averaged 11.5 points in the second half last season. On the other side of the ball, they gave up 9.4 points on average in the second half.

In terms of second-half scoring, the Lions outscored their opponent in the second half in 10 games last season, with a 6-4 record in those contests. They lost the second half in seven games (3-4).

Detroit averaged 13.2 points in the second half last season. On the other side of the ball, it gave up 13.4 points on average in the second half.

