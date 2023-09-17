At Ford Field on Sunday, September 17, the Detroit Lions meet the Seattle Seahawks, beginning at 1:00 PM ET. The Lions should win, according to our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

While the Lions ranked fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring defense with 25.1 points allowed per game last season, it was a different situation offensively, as they ranked fifth-best in the NFL (26.6 points per game). The Seahawks averaged 23.9 points per game on offense last season (ninth in NFL), and they gave up 23.6 points per game (25th) on the other side of the ball.

Seahawks vs. Lions Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Lions (-4.5) Under (47) Lions 26, Seahawks 16

Seahawks Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Seahawks.

Seattle put together a 7-10-0 record against the spread last year.

The Seahawks covered the spread twice when an underdog by 4.5 points or more last season (in six opportunities).

Seattle and its opponent combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Games involving the Seahawks last year averaged 45.4 points per game, a 1.6-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Lions Betting Info

The Lions have a 69.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Detroit covered 10 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Lions covered the spread when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites in their only opportunity last season.

Detroit and its opponent combined to go over the point total in 10 of 17 contests last season.

The over/under in this matchup is 47 points, two fewer than the average total in last season's Lions contests.

Seahawks vs. Lions 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 26.6 25.1 33.1 25.3 19.4 24.9 Seattle 23.9 23.6 22.1 19.8 26 27.9

