Seahawks vs. Lions Injury Report — Week 2
For their matchup with the Detroit Lions (1-0) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 PM , the Seattle Seahawks (0-1) have seven players on the injury report.
The Seahawks are coming off of a 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
The Lions faced the Kansas City Chiefs in their last outing, winning 21-20.
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jarran Reed
|DE
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Boye Mafe
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Charles Cross
|OT
|Toe
|Out
|Devin Bush Jr.
|LB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|Knee
|Out
|Mike Morris
|DE
|Shoulder
|Out
Detroit Lions Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Taylor Decker
|OT
|Ankle
|Out
|Emmanuel Moseley
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Josh Paschal
|DL
|Undisclosed
|Out
|Khalil Dorsey
|CB
|Illness
|Out
Seahawks vs. Lions Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Seahawks Season Insights (2022)
- The Seahawks put up 351.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 13th in the NFL. Defensively, they ranked 26th, allowing 361.7 yards per game.
- Seattle put up 23.9 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it ninth in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 25th, surrendering 23.6 points per game.
- The Seahawks averaged 231.4 passing yards per game on offense last season (11th in the NFL), and they ranked 13th defensively with 211.5 passing yards allowed per game.
- Seattle had the 18th-ranked rushing offense last year (120.1 rushing yards per game), and it was less effective defensively, ranking third-worst with 150.2 rushing yards allowed per game.
- The Seahawks forced 25 total turnovers (eighth in NFL) last season and turned it over 23 times (17th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +2, 12th-ranked in the league.
Seahawks vs. Lions Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Lions (-4.5)
- Moneyline: Lions (-225), Seahawks (+180)
- Total: 47 points
