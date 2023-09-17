The Detroit Lions (1-0) host the Seattle Seahawks (0-1) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

How to Watch Lions vs. Seahawks

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

Seahawks Insights (2022)

The Seahawks scored just 1.2 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Lions allowed (25.1) last season.

The Seahawks averaged 40.9 fewer yards per game (351.5) than the Lions gave up per matchup (392.4) last season.

Last year Seattle ran for 26.4 fewer yards per game (120.1) than Detroit allowed per contest (146.5).

Last season the Seahawks turned the ball over 23 times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (22).

Seahawks Away Performance (2022)

The Seahawks' average points scored (26) and conceded (27.9) away from home a season ago were both higher than their overall averages of 23.9 and 23.6, respectively.

The Seahawks racked up 380.8 yards per game in road games (29.3 more than their overall average), and conceded 369.6 in road games (7.9 more than overall).

Seattle racked up 248.9 passing yards per game away from home (17.5 more than its overall average), and conceded 225.5 away from home (14 more than overall).

On the road, the Seahawks accumulated 131.9 rushing yards per game and conceded 144.1. That was more than they gained overall (120.1), and less than they allowed (150.2).

On the road last year, the Seahawks converted 41.2% of third downs and allowed 43.4% to be converted. That was more than they converted (37.8%) and allowed (42.3%) overall.

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Los Angeles L 30-13 FOX 9/17/2023 at Detroit - FOX 9/24/2023 Carolina - CBS 10/2/2023 at New York - ESPN 10/15/2023 at Cincinnati - CBS

