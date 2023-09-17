The Detroit Lions (1-0) host the Seattle Seahawks (0-1) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Lions and the Seahawks.

Seahawks vs. Lions Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • City: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Ford Field
Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Lions 4.5 47 -225 +180

Seahawks vs. Lions Betting Records & Stats

Seattle Seahawks

  • The Seahawks played nine games last season that had more than 47 combined points scored.
  • Seattle had a 45.4-point average over/under in its outings last year, 1.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • The Seahawks' record against the spread last season was 7-10-0.
  • The Seahawks were underdogs in 11 games last season and won six (54.5%) of those contests.
  • Seattle had a record of 1-3 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

Detroit Lions

  • In 12 of 17 games last season, the Lions and their opponents went over 47 points.
  • Detroit had an average point total of 49.0 in its outings last season, 2.0 more points than the over/under for this game.
  • Against the spread, the Lions were 10-5-0 last year.
  • The Lions won three of the five games they were the moneyline favorite last season (60%).
  • Detroit played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only one game last season, which it won.

Lions vs. Seahawks Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total
Lions 26.6 5 25.1 28 49.0 12
Seahawks 23.9 9 23.6 25 45.4 9
Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 45.4 44.8 46.1
Implied Team Total AVG 24.9 24.2 25.8
ATS Record 7-10-0 4-5-0 3-5-0
Over/Under Record 8-9-0 3-6-0 5-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-3 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 6-5 3-1 3-4

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 49.0 50.6 47.2
Implied Team Total AVG 26.4 27.2 25.2
ATS Record 10-5-0 7-2-0 3-3-0
Over/Under Record 10-7-0 6-3-0 4-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 1-3 4-3

