The Detroit Lions (1-0) host the Seattle Seahawks (0-1) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Lions and the Seahawks.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Seahawks vs. Lions Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 4.5 47 -225 +180

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Seahawks vs. Lions Betting Records & Stats

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks played nine games last season that had more than 47 combined points scored.

Seattle had a 45.4-point average over/under in its outings last year, 1.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Seahawks' record against the spread last season was 7-10-0.

The Seahawks were underdogs in 11 games last season and won six (54.5%) of those contests.

Seattle had a record of 1-3 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

Detroit Lions

In 12 of 17 games last season, the Lions and their opponents went over 47 points.

Detroit had an average point total of 49.0 in its outings last season, 2.0 more points than the over/under for this game.

Against the spread, the Lions were 10-5-0 last year.

The Lions won three of the five games they were the moneyline favorite last season (60%).

Detroit played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only one game last season, which it won.

Lions vs. Seahawks Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Lions 26.6 5 25.1 28 49.0 12 Seahawks 23.9 9 23.6 25 45.4 9

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.4 44.8 46.1 Implied Team Total AVG 24.9 24.2 25.8 ATS Record 7-10-0 4-5-0 3-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 3-6-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 6-5 3-1 3-4

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.0 50.6 47.2 Implied Team Total AVG 26.4 27.2 25.2 ATS Record 10-5-0 7-2-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 6-3-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 1-3 4-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.