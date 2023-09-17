With the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Tyler Lockett a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Tyler Lockett score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

Lockett saw 117 targets last season and reeled in 84 balls for 1,033 yards and nine TDs, delivering 64.6 yards per game.

In eight of 16 games last season, Lockett had a receiving touchdown (and he had one game with multiple touchdown catches).

Tyler Lockett Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 4 3 28 0 Week 2 @49ers 11 9 107 0 Week 3 Falcons 11 9 76 0 Week 4 @Lions 8 6 91 0 Week 5 @Saints 6 5 104 2 Week 6 Cardinals 5 2 17 0 Week 7 @Chargers 8 7 45 0 Week 8 Giants 8 5 63 1 Week 9 @Cardinals 5 5 67 1 Week 10 @Buccaneers 5 3 42 1 Week 12 Raiders 7 3 68 1 Week 13 @Rams 12 9 128 1 Week 14 Panthers 9 5 60 1 Week 15 49ers 9 7 68 0 Week 17 Jets 2 2 15 0 Week 18 Rams 7 4 54 1 Wild Card @49ers 8 6 39 0

