Seattle Seahawks receiver Will Dissly has a good matchup in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Detroit Lions. The Lions are allowing the ninth-most passing yards in the league, 226 per game.

On a per-game basis, Dissly produced 23.3 receiving yards on 2.5 targets a season ago.

Dissly vs. the Lions

Dissly vs the Lions (since 2021): 2 GP / 23.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 23.5 REC YPG / REC TD Detroit let nine players pile up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Lions last season, 23 players caught a TD pass.

Against Detroit last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

The 245.8 yards per game given up by the Lions through the air last season were the 30th-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Lions conceded 26 TDs in the passing game last season (1.5 per game) to rank 23rd among NFL defenses.

Seahawks Player Previews

Will Dissly Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-115)

Dissly Receiving Insights

Dissly went over on receiving yards prop bets in 57.1% of his games (eight of 14) last year.

With 349 receiving yards on 38 targets last season, he was 18th in the NFL (9.2 yards per target).

In three of 15 games last season, Dissly had a receiving touchdown. But he did not have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

Dissly's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 9/12/2022 Week 1 3 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/18/2022 Week 2 2 TAR / 2 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 9/25/2022 Week 3 3 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/2/2022 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 39 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/9/2022 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/16/2022 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/23/2022 Week 7 4 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/30/2022 Week 8 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/6/2022 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/13/2022 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/27/2022 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/4/2022 Week 13 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/11/2022 Week 14 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/15/2022 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 12/24/2022 Week 16 1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

