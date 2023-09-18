Bryan Woo gets the start for the Seattle Mariners on Monday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Zack Gelof and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 12th in MLB play with 195 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 13th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage.

The Mariners' .243 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Seattle has the No. 12 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (704 total runs).

The Mariners' .322 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.

The Mariners strike out 10 times per game, the second-worst mark in the majors.

Seattle's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 3.76 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.186).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.16 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

Woo has four quality starts this year.

Woo is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five frames per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 15 outings this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Angels W 8-0 Home Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 9/13/2023 Angels W 3-2 Home Luis Castillo Andrew Wantz 9/15/2023 Dodgers L 6-3 Home George Kirby Bobby Miller 9/16/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Home Bryce Miller Clayton Kershaw 9/17/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Home Logan Gilbert Shelby Miller 9/18/2023 Athletics - Away Bryan Woo JP Sears 9/19/2023 Athletics - Away Luis Castillo Paul Blackburn 9/20/2023 Athletics - Away George Kirby - 9/22/2023 Rangers - Away Bryce Miller Dane Dunning 9/23/2023 Rangers - Away Logan Gilbert - 9/24/2023 Rangers - Away Bryan Woo Jordan Montgomery

