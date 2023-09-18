Seattle Mariners (81-68) will go head to head against the Oakland Athletics (46-103) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday, September 18 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 99 RBI, Julio Rodriguez will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

The favored Mariners have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo - SEA (3-4, 4.16 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (5-11, 4.40 ERA)

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Athletics Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 7.5

If you're looking to wager on the Mariners and Athletics matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Mariners (-185) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $15.41 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Julio Rodríguez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more.



Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 57, or 57%, of the 100 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have a 21-10 record (winning 67.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have won in 45, or 31%, of the 145 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious 24 times in 86 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +320 - 3rd

