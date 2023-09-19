Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (96-54) and the Philadelphia Phillies (82-68) at Truist Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Braves coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET on September 19.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (17-5, 3.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 18 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Cristopher Sanchez (2-4, 3.40 ERA).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

This season, the Braves have won 88 out of the 135 games, or 65.2%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 30-13 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (866) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).

Phillies Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have posted a mark of 1-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The previous 10 Phillies matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Phillies have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (43.2%) in those games.

Philadelphia has played as an underdog of +185 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Phillies have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Philadelphia is No. 9 in MLB, scoring 4.9 runs per game (737 total runs).

The Phillies have pitched to a 4.03 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 13 @ Phillies W 4-1 Spencer Strider vs Cristopher Sanchez September 15 @ Marlins L 9-6 Bryce Elder vs Johnny Cueto September 16 @ Marlins L 11-5 Jared Shuster vs Bryan Hoeing September 17 @ Marlins L 16-2 Charlie Morton vs Jesús Luzardo September 18 Phillies L 7-1 Kyle Wright vs Zack Wheeler September 19 Phillies - Spencer Strider vs Cristopher Sanchez September 20 Phillies - Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola September 21 @ Nationals - Bryce Elder vs Jake Irvin September 22 @ Nationals - Charlie Morton vs Trevor Williams September 23 @ Nationals - Kyle Wright vs Patrick Corbin September 24 @ Nationals - Max Fried vs Joan Adon

Phillies Schedule