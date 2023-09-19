Luis Castillo gets the start for the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Zack Gelof and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +180. A 7.5-run total has been set for this matchup.

Mariners vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -225 +180 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have a 58-43 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 57.4% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Seattle has a 15-5 record (winning 75% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Seattle has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 150 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 75 of those games (75-68-7).

The Mariners are 4-14-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-33 41-35 26-25 55-41 60-50 21-16

