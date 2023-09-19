Shea Langeliers and the Oakland Athletics will attempt to take down Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners when the teams meet on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 13th in MLB action with 196 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Seattle's .415 slugging percentage is 14th in MLB.

The Mariners have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).

Seattle is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (709 total).

The Mariners rank 14th in MLB with a .322 on-base percentage.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Seattle has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).

The Mariners have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.186).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo (13-7 with a 3.13 ERA and 199 strikeouts in 181 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 31st of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Castillo is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Castillo will try to pitch five or more innings for his 31st straight start. He's averaging six frames per outing.

In nine of his 30 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Angels W 3-2 Home Luis Castillo Andrew Wantz 9/15/2023 Dodgers L 6-3 Home George Kirby Bobby Miller 9/16/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Home Bryce Miller Clayton Kershaw 9/17/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Home Logan Gilbert Shelby Miller 9/18/2023 Athletics W 5-0 Away Bryan Woo JP Sears 9/19/2023 Athletics - Away Luis Castillo Paul Blackburn 9/20/2023 Athletics - Away George Kirby - 9/22/2023 Rangers - Away Bryce Miller Dane Dunning 9/23/2023 Rangers - Away Logan Gilbert - 9/24/2023 Rangers - Away Bryan Woo Jordan Montgomery 9/25/2023 Astros - Home Luis Castillo Hunter Brown

