Seattle Mariners (82-68) will play the Oakland Athletics (46-104) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday, September 19 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 199 strikeouts, Luis Castillo will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Mariners are listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Athletics (+180). The contest's total has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (13-7, 3.13 ERA) vs Paul Blackburn - OAK (4-5, 4.33 ERA)

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Athletics Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 101 times this season and won 58, or 57.4%, of those games.

The Mariners have a record of 15-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Mariners went 3-2 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 146 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (30.8%) in those contests.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 13-42 when favored by +180 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 7th 2nd Win AL West +450 - 2nd

