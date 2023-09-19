Julio Rodriguez is only one RBI away from his 100th of the campaign as his Seattle Mariners (82-68) prep for the Oakland Athletics (46-104) on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (13-7) for the Mariners and Paul Blackburn (4-5) for the Athletics.

Mariners vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (13-7, 3.13 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (4-5, 4.33 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners will hand the ball to Castillo (13-7) for his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.13, a 4.23 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.048 in 30 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Castillo has 30 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished nine appearances without allowing an earned run in 30 chances this season.

Luis Castillo vs. Athletics

The Athletics rank 30th in MLB with a .223 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 30th in the league (.371) and 160 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Athletics one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-22 with a double in six innings.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Paul Blackburn

Blackburn (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.33 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed three innings against the Houston Astros, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.33, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .292 against him.

Blackburn has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Blackburn will try to collect his 16th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging five innings per appearance.

In three of his 19 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

