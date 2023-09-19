The Seattle Seahawks have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 19.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle went 7-10-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Seahawks games.

Seattle averaged 351.5 yards per game on offense last season (13th in ), and it gave up 361.7 yards per game (26th) on the other side of the ball.

The Seahawks went 5-4 at home last year and 4-4 away from home.

When the underdog in the game, Seattle went 6-5. As favorites, the Seahawks were 3-3.

In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Seahawks Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Geno Smith threw for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.

On the ground, Smith scored one touchdown and picked up 366 yards.

On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and picked up 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).

In addition, Walker had 27 catches for 165 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 16 games a season ago, Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, catching 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Wagner totaled 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Rams last year.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +8000 2 September 17 @ Lions W 37-31 +2500 3 September 24 Panthers - +25000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +8000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1800 7 October 22 Cardinals - +100000 8 October 29 Browns - +3000 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1400 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000 12 November 23 49ers - +600 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +800 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +600 15 December 17 Eagles - +800 16 December 24 @ Titans - +6600 17 December 31 Steelers - +3500 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +100000

