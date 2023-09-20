Wednesday's game features the Seattle Mariners (83-68) and the Oakland Athletics (46-105) squaring off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (on September 20) at 3:37 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 win for the Mariners.

George Kirby (10-10) will take the mound for the Mariners in this matchup. The Athletics, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET
  • Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 6, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

  • In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-2.
  • Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
  • The Mariners have been favorites in 102 games this season and won 59 (57.8%) of those contests.
  • Seattle has a record of 11-2 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
  • Seattle has scored 716 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.72).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 15 Dodgers L 6-3 George Kirby vs Bobby Miller
September 16 Dodgers L 6-2 Bryce Miller vs Clayton Kershaw
September 17 Dodgers L 6-1 Logan Gilbert vs Shelby Miller
September 18 @ Athletics W 5-0 Bryan Woo vs JP Sears
September 19 @ Athletics W 7-2 Luis Castillo vs Paul Blackburn
September 20 @ Athletics - George Kirby vs TBA
September 22 @ Rangers - Bryce Miller vs Dane Dunning
September 23 @ Rangers - Logan Gilbert vs TBA
September 24 @ Rangers - Bryan Woo vs Jordan Montgomery
September 25 Astros - Luis Castillo vs Hunter Brown
September 26 Astros - George Kirby vs Cristian Javier

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.