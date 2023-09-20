Mariners vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:42 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game features the Seattle Mariners (83-68) and the Oakland Athletics (46-105) squaring off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (on September 20) at 3:37 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 win for the Mariners.
George Kirby (10-10) will take the mound for the Mariners in this matchup. The Athletics, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.
Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 6, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-2.
- Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Mariners have been favorites in 102 games this season and won 59 (57.8%) of those contests.
- Seattle has a record of 11-2 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle has scored 716 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.72).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|Dodgers
|L 6-3
|George Kirby vs Bobby Miller
|September 16
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Bryce Miller vs Clayton Kershaw
|September 17
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Shelby Miller
|September 18
|@ Athletics
|W 5-0
|Bryan Woo vs JP Sears
|September 19
|@ Athletics
|W 7-2
|Luis Castillo vs Paul Blackburn
|September 20
|@ Athletics
|-
|George Kirby vs TBA
|September 22
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Dane Dunning
|September 23
|@ Rangers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs TBA
|September 24
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 25
|Astros
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Hunter Brown
|September 26
|Astros
|-
|George Kirby vs Cristian Javier
