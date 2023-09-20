Zack Gelof and the Oakland Athletics take the field on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against George Kirby, who is projected to start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 3:37 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Mariners have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +195. Seattle is a 2.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). An 8-run total has been set in this matchup.

Mariners vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Time: 3:37 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -250 +195 8 -115 -105 -2.5 +110 -135

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Mariners have a record of 4-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 59 of the 102 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (57.8%).

Seattle has an 11-2 record (winning 84.6% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Seattle has played in 151 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-68-7).

The Mariners have a 4-14-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 22.2% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-33 42-35 26-25 56-41 61-50 21-16

