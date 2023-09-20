How to Watch the Mariners vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 20
Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics take the field on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against George Kirby, who is projected to start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 3:37 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB play with 197 total home runs.
- Seattle's .415 slugging percentage is 14th in baseball.
- The Mariners' .244 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- Seattle has the No. 11 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (716 total runs).
- The Mariners rank 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .323.
- The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.
- Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has a 3.72 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.186).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 29th of the season. He is 10-10 with a 3.57 ERA and 158 strikeouts through 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Kirby enters this game with 17 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Kirby will try to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per outing).
- In five of his 28 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/15/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-3
|Home
|George Kirby
|Bobby Miller
|9/16/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/17/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Shelby Miller
|9/18/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-0
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|JP Sears
|9/19/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-2
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Paul Blackburn
|9/20/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|-
|9/22/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Dane Dunning
|9/23/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|-
|9/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Hunter Brown
|9/26/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Cristian Javier
