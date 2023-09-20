Seattle Mariners (83-68) will go head to head against the Oakland Athletics (46-105) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday, September 20 at 3:37 PM ET. Currently stuck at 99 RBI, Julio Rodriguez will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the year.

The Mariners have been listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Athletics (+195). Seattle is a 2.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). The game's total is set at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (10-10, 3.57 ERA) vs TBA - OAK

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Athletics Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +195 Mariners (-2.5) 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 102 times this season and won 59, or 57.8%, of those games.

The Mariners have an 11-2 record (winning 84.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Seattle has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 4-2 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have been victorious in 45, or 30.6%, of the 147 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 8-34 when favored by +195 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 2-8.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 7th 2nd

