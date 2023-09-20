The Seattle Seahawks right now have the 13th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +4000.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Seahawks games.

Seattle averaged 351.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 13th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 26th, giving up 361.7 yards per game.

Last year the Seahawks were 5-4 at home and 4-4 away.

When the underdog in the game, Seattle was 6-5. As favorites, the Seahawks were 3-3.

The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Seahawks Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Geno Smith passed for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.

On the ground, Smith scored one touchdown and picked up 366 yards.

On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and picked up 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).

Walker also had 27 receptions for 165 yards and zero TDs.

Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, hauling in 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Wagner compiled 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Rams last year.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +8000 2 September 17 @ Lions W 37-31 +2800 3 September 24 Panthers - +25000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +8000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +2000 7 October 22 Cardinals - +100000 8 October 29 Browns - +4000 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1400 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +8000 12 November 23 49ers - +600 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +750 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +600 15 December 17 Eagles - +800 16 December 24 @ Titans - +6600 17 December 31 Steelers - +4000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +100000

