Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clackamas County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
In Clackamas County, Oregon, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Clackamas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Sunset High School at Lakeridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Summit High School at Wilsonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Wilsonville, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canby High School at Bend Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milwaukie High School at La Salle Catholic College Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Milwaukie, OR
- Conference: 5A Northwest Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clackamas High School at Barlow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Gresham, OR
- Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkrose High School at Putnam High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Milwaukie, OR
- Conference: 5A Northwest Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at Adrienne Nelson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Happy Valley, OR
- Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
