In Clackamas County, Oregon, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clackamas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Sunset High School at Lakeridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21

7:00 PM PT on September 21 Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Summit High School at Wilsonville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Wilsonville, OR

Wilsonville, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Canby High School at Bend Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Bend, OR

Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Milwaukie High School at La Salle Catholic College Preparatory

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie, OR Conference: 5A Northwest Oregon

5A Northwest Oregon How to Stream: Watch Here

Clackamas High School at Barlow High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR Conference: 6A Mt. Hood

6A Mt. Hood How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkrose High School at Putnam High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie, OR Conference: 5A Northwest Oregon

5A Northwest Oregon How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at Adrienne Nelson High School