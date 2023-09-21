In Clackamas County, Oregon, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.

Clackamas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Sunset High School at Lakeridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21
  • Location: Lake Oswego, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Summit High School at Wilsonville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
  • Location: Wilsonville, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Canby High School at Bend Sr High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
  • Location: Bend, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Milwaukie High School at La Salle Catholic College Preparatory

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
  • Location: Milwaukie, OR
  • Conference: 5A Northwest Oregon
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clackamas High School at Barlow High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
  • Location: Gresham, OR
  • Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkrose High School at Putnam High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
  • Location: Milwaukie, OR
  • Conference: 5A Northwest Oregon
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at Adrienne Nelson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
  • Location: Happy Valley, OR
  • Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

