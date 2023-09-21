Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Josephine County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in Josephine County, Oregon, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Josephine County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Grants Pass High School at West Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
South Umpqua High School at North Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illinois Valley High School at Oakland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Oakland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashland High School at Hidden Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
