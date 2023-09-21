High school football is happening this week in Josephine County, Oregon, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Josephine County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Grants Pass High School at West Salem High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21

7:00 PM PT on September 21 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

South Umpqua High School at North Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Grants Pass, OR

Grants Pass, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Illinois Valley High School at Oakland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Oakland, OR

Oakland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashland High School at Hidden Valley High School