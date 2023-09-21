If you reside in Marion County, Oregon and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marion County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Grants Pass High School at West Salem High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21

7:00 PM PT on September 21 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at North Salem High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at Blanchet Catholic School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

North Marion High School at Pleasant Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Pleasant Hill, OR

Pleasant Hill, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Henley High School at Cascade Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Turner, OR

Turner, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Silverton High School at South Albany High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Albany, OR

Albany, OR Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette

5A Mid-Willamette How to Stream: Watch Here

Stayton High School at Marist Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Eugene, OR

Eugene, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

McKay High School at Woodburn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Woodburn, OR

Woodburn, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Gervais High School at Santiam Junior Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Mill City, OR

Mill City, OR Conference: 2A Tri-River

2A Tri-River How to Stream: Watch Here

Lyle High School at St. Paul High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: St Paul, OR

St Paul, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Newport High School