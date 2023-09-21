Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you reside in Marion County, Oregon and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Marion County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Grants Pass High School at West Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at North Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Blanchet Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Marion High School at Pleasant Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Pleasant Hill, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henley High School at Cascade Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Turner, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silverton High School at South Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Albany, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stayton High School at Marist Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKay High School at Woodburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Woodburn, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gervais High School at Santiam Junior Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Mill City, OR
- Conference: 2A Tri-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyle High School at St. Paul High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: St Paul, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Newport High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Newport, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
