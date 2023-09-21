If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Multnomah County, Oregon, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Multnomah County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Sunset High School at Lakeridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21

7:00 PM PT on September 21 Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleveland High School at Ida B Wells High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21

7:00 PM PT on September 21 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Conference: 6A Portland

6A Portland How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21

7:00 PM PT on September 21 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Conference: 6A Portland

6A Portland How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Reynolds High School at Gresham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR Conference: 6A Mt. Hood

6A Mt. Hood How to Stream: Watch Here

Clackamas High School at Barlow High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR Conference: 6A Mt. Hood

6A Mt. Hood How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillsboro High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkrose High School at Putnam High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie, OR Conference: 5A Northwest Oregon

5A Northwest Oregon How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at Adrienne Nelson High School