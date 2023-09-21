Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Multnomah County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Multnomah County, Oregon, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Sunset High School at Lakeridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleveland High School at Ida B Wells High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21
- Location: Portland, OR
- Conference: 6A Portland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21
- Location: Portland, OR
- Conference: 6A Portland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Reynolds High School at Gresham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Gresham, OR
- Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clackamas High School at Barlow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Gresham, OR
- Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillsboro High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Gresham, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkrose High School at Putnam High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Milwaukie, OR
- Conference: 5A Northwest Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at Adrienne Nelson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Happy Valley, OR
- Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
