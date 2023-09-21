Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Umatilla County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
In Umatilla County, Oregon, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Umatilla County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Umatilla High School at Stanfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21
- Location: Stanfield, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cove High School at Pilot Rock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21
- Location: Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Prairie City High School at Echo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Echo, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Lowell High School at Weston-McEwen High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on September 23
- Location: Athena, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
