In Umatilla County, Oregon, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Umatilla County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Umatilla High School at Stanfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21

7:00 PM PT on September 21 Location: Stanfield, OR

Stanfield, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Cove High School at Pilot Rock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21

7:00 PM PT on September 21 Location: Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, OR

Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Prairie City High School at Echo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Echo, OR

Echo, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Lowell High School at Weston-McEwen High School