Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Union County, Oregon, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Cove High School at Pilot Rock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21
- Location: Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Union High School at Crane Union High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Crane, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Elgin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Elgin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
