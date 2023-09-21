Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Washington County, Oregon? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Washington County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Aloha High School at Century High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on September 21

7:30 PM PT on September 21 Location: Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Neah-Kah-Nie High School at Gaston High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM PT on September 22

6:50 PM PT on September 22 Location: Gaston, OR

Gaston, OR Conference: 2A Northwest

2A Northwest How to Stream: Watch Here

Redmond High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Yamhill-Carlton High School at Banks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Banks, OR

Banks, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Catholic High School at Rainier Jr/Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Rainier, OR

Rainier, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Tigard High School at Liberty High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillsboro High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Hood River Valley High School at Forest Grove High School