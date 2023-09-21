Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Washington County, Oregon? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Washington County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Aloha High School at Century High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on September 21
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Neah-Kah-Nie High School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Gaston, OR
- Conference: 2A Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Redmond High School at Glencoe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yamhill-Carlton High School at Banks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Banks, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Catholic High School at Rainier Jr/Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Rainier, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tigard High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillsboro High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Gresham, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hood River Valley High School at Forest Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Forest Grove, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
