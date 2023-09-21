If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Yamhill County, Oregon, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Yamhill County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Sherman High School at Perrydale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21

7:00 PM PT on September 21 Location: Amity, OR

Amity, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Willamina High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21

7:00 PM PT on September 21 Location: Willamina, OR

Willamina, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Yamhill-Carlton High School at Banks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Banks, OR

Banks, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Newberg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Newberg, OR

Newberg, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Clatskanie High School at Sheridan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Sheridan, OR

Sheridan, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Amity High School at Santiam Christian High School