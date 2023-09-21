Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Yamhill County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Yamhill County, Oregon, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yamhill County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Sherman High School at Perrydale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21
- Location: Amity, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Willamina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 21
- Location: Willamina, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Yamhill-Carlton High School at Banks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Banks, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Newberg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Newberg, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clatskanie High School at Sheridan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Sheridan, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amity High School at Santiam Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.