If you live in Benton County, Oregon and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Benton County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Oakridge High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Monroe, OR

Monroe, OR Conference: 2A Central Valley

2A Central Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Corvallis High School at Lebanon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Lebanon, OR

Lebanon, OR Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette

5A Mid-Willamette How to Stream: Watch Here

Junction City High School at Philomath High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Philomath, OR

Philomath, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Amity High School at Santiam Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22

7:00 PM PT on September 22 Location: Corvallis, OR

Corvallis, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School at Crescent Valley High School