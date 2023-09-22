Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Benton County, Oregon and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Benton County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Oakridge High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Monroe, OR
- Conference: 2A Central Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corvallis High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Lebanon, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Junction City High School at Philomath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Philomath, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amity High School at Santiam Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at Crescent Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
